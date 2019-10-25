Three young men were seriously injured Thursday, Oct. 24, when the car they were in left the road, went airborne and crashed nose-first into the ground.
The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday on U.S. Highway 2 about two miles north of Williston, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The driver, a 23-year-old man from Ray, left the roadway and drifted into the median, the Highway Patrol said. The 1998 Crown Victoria struck a culvert and was launched into the air.
The car came down nose-first and struck the ground, according to the accident report. The driver and one of the passengers, both 25-year-old men, were ejected from the car while the other passenger was trapped inside.
The two passengers were flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot and the driver was taken to CHI St. Alexius Williston. All three sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but none of the three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, police said.