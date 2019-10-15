Three people are facing criminal charges after police said they ran from officers who were trying to serve a search warrant.
Andrew Morris, 42, has been charged with burglary, theft and possession of stolen property, all class C felonies, as well as a class C felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia and three misdemeanor drug charges. He was ordered held on $20,000 bond.
Amanda Neer, 28, was charged with possession of stolen property and criminal trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all class C felonies, as well as two misdemeanor drug charges. She was ordered held on $5,000 bond.
Cheyenne Tawney, 23, was charged with criminal trespass, a class C felony, as well as a misdemeanor drug charge. She was ordered held on $20,000 bond on this and three other unrelated cases.
Police arrested the trio on Friday, Oct. 11, after an investigation into a theft from a storage unit first reported in late September, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. After reviewing surveillance video, investigators saw Morris and saw items that matched the description of those stolen in the bed of a pickup he owns.
On Friday, police served a search warrant at Morris' home in the 3200 block of 22nd Avenue West in Williston, court records indicate. Morris ran away but was arrested moments later.
Police also spotted Neer and Tawney run from the home, charging documents state. Police gave chase and found the two in an apartment building in the 2100 block of 32nd Street West, where they had gone into an apartment.
The resident told police that the two did not have her permission to be there, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
A search of the home Morris and Neer share turned up keys to one of the storage units that was broken into, as well as two bars of silver that another person had reported stolen, according to court documents.
All three are scheduled to have preliminary hearings on Nov. 13.