Thirteen new recruits successfully completed the highway patrol academy and field training and are now sworn North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers stationed throughout the state. Troopers began the academy in January and completed field training in late August. They recently reported to their assigned locations as traffic enforcement troopers.
Seven have been assigned to the northwest region; three to the southwest region; two to the northeast region and one to the southeast region.
Three troopers will be stationed in Williston. Trooper Coby Hubble graduated from Lander High School in 2004. He attended the University of Mary and Rasmussen College, graduating with an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. Before joining the North Dakota Highway Patrol, he worked with law enforcement agencies in Mountrail, Burke, Divide, and Williams counties over the past 12 years, and as a Drug Recognition Expert for the past six years. Trooper Tyler Steffen grew up in Beach, graduating from Beach High School in 2014. After graduating high school, he attended UND where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Sociology. He joined the North Dakota Highway Patrol after graduating in 2018 and served as a member of Capitol Security for a year and a half before being hired as a trooper. Trooper Daniel Ward earned a Masters degree in Criminal Justice from Liberty University. Before joining the North Dakota Highway Patrol, he spent over seven years as a law enforcement officer in Georgia, serving as a patrol officer and criminal investigator.
Two will be stationed in Watford City. Trooper Brady Gustafson graduated from Langdon area high school in 2015 and attended North Dakota State University. He graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Psychology. Trooper Miles Rhonemus graduated from Foley High School in 2013 and attended the University of North Dakota, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 2016. He worked at the UND Police Department from June 2016 until January 2020.
Trooper Daniel Johnson will be stationed in Kenmare. He was raised in St. Paul, MN, and moved to North Dakota in 2016 to attend North Dakota State University. He joined the North Dakota National Guard in 2017 and currently serves with the 191 Military Police Company.
Trooper Christopher Olson will be stationed in Minot. He graduated from high school in 2013 and worked as an EMT and AEMT for four years while attending NDSU. After graduation, he began employment with the Valley City Police Department where he worked until beginning the NDHP academy.
Three have been assigned to the southwest region and all will be stationed in Dickinson. Trooper Jed Reile was born in Minnesota and grew up in Fargo. He started his law enforcement career with the Medora Police Department in 2012 and then the Barnes County Sheriff's Office in 2013 until beginning the NDHP academy. Trooper Tyler Loven was born and raised in Bismarck and graduated from Shiloh Christian School in 2004. After high school, he attended Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice in 2008. After college, he returned to North Dakota and worked for the Jamestown Police Department. Trooper Isaiah Jackson was born at Travis Air Force Base, California, and grew up all over the world as his father was in the Navy. He graduated from Yukon Flats School District in Fort Yukon, Alaska, and from Purdue University Global with an Associate Degree of Applied Science in Criminal Justice. In 2010, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served until 2015. He then was a correctional officer in Idaho, a DHS contract security officer in Devils Lake, an account manager in Fargo, and joined the Army National Guard as a military police officer in 2016.
Two troopers will serve the northeast region in Grafton and Rugby respectively. Trooper Tanner Smith grew up in Wilton, California. He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2015 and went to the University of Jamestown. He graduated in 2019 with Bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Communication. He worked at the James River Correctional Center prior to joining the NDHP. Trooper Alex Breitbach was born in Bismarck and raised in Oakes. He studied criminal justice at the University of Jamestown. He worked at the James River Correctional Center for one year before becoming a police officer in Jamestown where he worked until joining the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Trooper Dustin Pattengale will serve the southeast region and be stationed in Valley City. He was born in Illinois and grew up in Moorhead, Minnesota. He graduated from Moorhead Senior High in 2004 and attended Concordia College in Moorhead, graduating in 2008 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Before coming to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, he worked for the Valley City Police Department, the Fargo Police Department, and the Moorhead Police Department.