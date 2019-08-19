Williston Vector Control will continue aerial and ground adulticide treatments the week of Aug. 17th through Aug. 23rd as needed, depending on trap counts, in the areas of Williston, Carolville, Grenora, and Ray. All aerial applications depend on favorable weather conditions and usually occur between an hour before sunset to an hour after sunset.
Additional mosquito samples collected in the cities of Grenora and Williston have tested positive for West Nile Virus. Citizens are advised to take extra caution when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn.
Some steps you can take to avoid mosquito bites are wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, using a mosquito repellent such as DEET or oil of lemon eucalyptus, and limiting time spent outdoors during dusk hours. Citizens can help prevent mosquito repopulation by eliminating standing water on their property.
For more information about Vector Control, please visit https://www.williamsnd.com/Department/Vector-Control