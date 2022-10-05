Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr.
Williston Police Department

The Williston Police Department in partnership with several other agencies continue to search for a Williams County man suspected of attempted murder.

The State of North Dakota has filed five felony charges against Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. to include Criminal Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Active warrants are filed for these charges.



