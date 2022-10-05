The Williston Police Department in partnership with several other agencies continue to search for a Williams County man suspected of attempted murder.
The State of North Dakota has filed five felony charges against Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. to include Criminal Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Active warrants are filed for these charges.
Higdon fled the scene when police arrived to investigate a domestic violence report on Sept. 29 and law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Any information of his whereabouts should be immediately reported to law enforcement by calling 9-1-1, the non-emergency line at 701-577-1212, the dispatch direct line at 701-713-3355, or my sending an anonymous tip via text by typing the keyword NDWILLIAMS and your message and any photos or videos to 847411.
Police are asking that nobody approach Higdon if spotted as he is considered armed and dangerous.
When police arrived to respond to a domestic violence report at the 2400 block of 37th Place on Sept. 29 at approximately 3:40 a.m., Higdon fled the scene. Two female victims were identified during the investigation and their identities are not being released at this time.
When Higdon fled, he was involved in a multi-agency vehicle pursuit. Higdon’s vehicle was recovered north of Williston in the 5900 block of Highway 85. Police said that Higdon then fled on foot from his vehicle, and he is yet to be located.
The Williston Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, and Williams County SWAT Team executed a search warrant when they identified a possible location of Higdon in rural Williams County, but it was unsuccessful and he is still not found.
Higdon is a registered sex offender based on convictions under Georgia law including statutory rape of a 13-year-old child in 1996 and sexual battery of a child under age 16 in 2006.