Continuing our theme of looking back at the most-read stories of 2019, here are the top five.
In January, a 37-year-old man died after he fell from a fourth-story balcony at the Renaissance Heights apartment complex in Williston. Police said the fall happened after they were called to the complex for a report of a fight involving O’Harroll Penrow, but before officers arrived at the scene. Foul play was not suspected, however, and the other person involved in the altercation was somewhere else when Penrow fell.
Residents of several block around 16th Avenue West and 23rd Street West were asked to stay inside for hours in early May as police searched for someone who’d fired a gun in an apartment building. The Williams County SWAT Team was called to clear the building, but the suspect wasn’t there. The man, later identified as Robert View, was arrested weeks later in Williston and in October he pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to two years in prison.
On April 7, Alexis Meduna, a Williston High School student, was killed when a pickup struck the Jeep she was a passenger in. Samuel Hamilton, 28, was arrested and the scene and charged with criminal vehicular homicide, a class A felony. Hamilton, who has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest, is scheduled to go on trial in March. in October the choir at WHS performed “Smile” a piece choir director Katie Rooke commissioned in Meduna’s honor.
Schools in Williston Public School District No. 1 were put on lockdown in early May after a man was shot in front of Outlaws in Williston, just across the street from Wilkinson Elementary.
After a search that lasted hours, police arrested De’jonte Smith, 23, and charged him with attempted murder, a class
A felony. Police said Smith shot the other man 13 times then fled the scene of the shooting. His trial is scheduled to take place in June.
The most-read story of 2019 was the case of Ian Laboyd, a 17-year-old accused of killing one 19-year-old and injuring another.
Laboyd was arrested hours after a fatal shooting in the alley behind Cashwise and after weeks of juvenile court proceedings he was charged as an adult with murder, a class AA felony, attempted murder, a class A felony, delivery of a controlled substance, a class A felony, possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence, both class C felonies.
He is being held on $1 million bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 8.