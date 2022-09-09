On the road

Semi-trucks drive north on a single-lane portion of Highway 85 south of Williston.

 Elijah Nouvelage | Williston Herald

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) through Vision Zero is partnering with The North Dakota Motor Carriers Association (NDMCA) to recognize the importance of truck drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week Sept. 11-17.

Nearly every aspect of daily life is made possible because a truck driver delivered the resources people need, so truck drivers and motorists must work together to make sure everyone gets home safely. Motorists can take certain steps to do their part when driving near or around a semi-truck or other large vehicles.



