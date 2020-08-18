Police used footage from security cameras to identify the suspect in the case of a man who died after an altercation outside a Williston bar.
Alexis Haggerty, a patrol officer with the Williston Police Department, testified she reviewed surveillance footage from the Shop Bar and Lounge to identified Justin Crites. Crites, 27, was charged with a class B felony count of manslaughter about a month after a fight where he is accused of punching Jay LePage, 57, who fell, hit his head and died days later.
Colleen LePage, Jay LePage's wife, got into an argument with someone on the evening of May 3, and that escalated. Eventually, Jay LePage got in a disagreement with another member of the Prairie Rattlers Motorcycle Club — now known as the Silent Syndicate — and prosecutors say Crites punched LePage, knocking him to the ground and causing him to hit his head on the concrete sidewalk.
In his opening argument Tuesday, Aug. 18, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, argued that was a pivotal moment.
“Essentially, the moment Mr. LePage hit the concrete sidewalk, he was for all intents and purposes dead right there,” Madden told jurors.
During her testimony, Hagerty said she was the first officer to arrive on scene and saw Jay LePage lying on the sidewalk, unconscious and having trouble breathing. Colleen LePage and a few others were around Jay LePage, but only Colleen LePage was willing to speak with her.
After Haggerty arrived and made sure it was safe, paramedics were called to help LePage.
"I knew Mr. LePage was in a very critical condition just from observing the EMS staff," Haggerty said.
Haggerty said Colleen LePage said there had been an argument with someone in the Prairie Rattlers and she said a member of the group had attacked Jay LePage. Colleen LePage said the suspect was a Filipino man who was heavyset. Haggerty reviewed surveillance footage from The Shop and was able to identify Crites.
In his cross-examination, Donald Sauviac, Crites' public defender, tried to undermine Haggerty's recollection. He asked her about the drive from the police department to The Shop, about four blocks away.
"I saw an individual laying on the ground on the north side of the building under the wings," Haggerty said.
Sauviac asked if she'd reviewed the footage from her patrol car's dash cam before testifying, which Haggerty said she hadn't.
"And you’re 300% positive when you pulled up in your unit, you saw him laying under the wings?" Sauviac asked.
Haggerty said she was.
Later, Sauviac asked about a black pickup truck he said was parked in front of the spot LePage was laying. Haggerty said she didn't remember the truck, but didn't dispute there might have been one there.
More law enforcement officers are expected to take the stand Wednesday, along with witnesses to the altercation.