The 17-year-old facing five felonies in connection with a 2018 shooting incident in Mandan was found not guilty Friday of four of the five charges against him.
A Morton County jury deliberated for one hour before finding Dequan Smith not guilty of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault. The jury of five men and seven women convicted him of selling an imitation controlled substance.
The verdict came after 2 ½-day trial. Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said she was disappointed but despite the verdict still believes in the case and the work done by law enforcement.
“We did everything we could,” Goter said. “Sometimes that’s just the way it rolls.”
Smith and defense attorney Justin Balzer declined comment after the verdict.
A Mandan woman was injured on Dec. 30, 2018, when shots were fired into the van she was driving. The woman and her sister confronted Smith a week after a drug deal that went bad.
Police say Smith on Dec. 23 took $650 from the wounded woman’s sister, who expected he would deliver a half-pound of marijuana in exchange for the money, a transaction arranged through a third party. He instead threw her a bag of corn flakes wrapped in multiple layers of plastic and ran away.
The two women and their mother, who was in the van on the night of the shooting, identified Smith as the shooter even though they didn’t know him personally, Goter said.
“They said this is the guy,” Goter said. “They had no reason to remember him but for these incidents.”
Investigators found five ammo casings -- all fired from the same gun -- at the scene. The shots that struck the van came from the west, where the women testified Smith was, Goter said. Balzer didn’t dispute Smith’s location, but pointed to testimony from neighbors and the women in the van that there was another man on the east side of the street.
“What’s in dispute is who fired the shots,” Balzer said.
The neighbors testified they were certain the shots were fired by a man who was on the east side of the street and stepped into the middle of the street, where the casings were found, Balzer said.
“There is reasonable doubt, and when there is reasonable doubt you must find the defendant not guilty,” Balzer said.
South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced Smith to three years in prison and suspended all except the time he’s served since December 2018. She placed Smith on probation for two years. Smith told Nesvig he plans to go to Minnesota and live with the aunt who adopted him.