Teacher accused of sex abuse takes the stand in his own defense

A former Catholic school teacher accused of molesting students spent nearly three hours on the stand Friday, Sept. 27, strongly denying any wrongdoing.
Everest Moore, 29, testified on the fourth day of testimony in his trial on eight class A felony counts of gross sexual imposition. He is accused of sexually abusing eight girls who were in his physical education and technology classes.
James Martens, one of Moore's defense attorneys, asked him about his relationship with students and with their families. Moore said he was cordial with many of the families, including at least some of the families of girls who have accused him of inappropriate touching.
"Did any students out in public shy away or run away or act scared or anything like that?" Martens asked.
"No, not at all," Moore said.
He also strongly denied any inappropriate touching. He said in some cases he may have touched a student's back or leg, but said he'd never put his hand under girls' skirts or forced them to touch him, as several of the girls testified.
Moore said he would allow students to climb onto his lap during class, but that he never initiated that and moved them off his lap quickly.
"Were you ever told it was never ok to have a student sit on your lap?" Martens asked.
"No, I was not," Moore said.
Kelly Dillon, one of the prosecutors, questioned Moore about that statement. She showed him a copy of the Diocese of Bismarck's Code of Conduct, which Moore signed. That document, along with another, advises that one person sitting on another's lap is inappropriate, and that adults should never touch a student without other adults present.
"I did acknowledge that," Moore said. "To be honest I didn’t read it very closely," he said.
Dillon pushed him further later during her cross-examination.
"You acknowledge that you had students on your lap in gym class?" she asked.
"Yes," Moore said.
"Did you limit that contact to when other adults were present?" she asked.
"No, not necessarily," Moore said.
"Even though the code of conduct says you should only have physical contact (with students) when other adults are present?" Dillon asked.
Moore paused, then began to respond. Dillon cut him off.
"But you didn’t read that part," she said.
Moore's testimony took up all of Friday morning. The defense told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad they planned to call three more witnesses.