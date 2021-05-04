The Williams County’s SWAT Team was called to assist on a domestic disturbance in Watford City that forced the evacuation of nearby residents.
According to a report from the Watford City Police Department, the situation began at about 10 p.m. after law enforcement officers from Watford City Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, and McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Creekside Street in Watford City.
Once on the scene, officers observed Bryce Alan Miller, 32, and Rachael Christine Stack, 28, through a nearby window inside of a nearby residence, but the two refused contact with law enforcement.
Miller had previously threatened another person prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Due to the potential threat to others in the area, law enforcement evacuated nearby local residents and called for assistance from Williams County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.
The SWAT team made contact with both Miller and Stack after entering the apartment, and subsequently both Stack and Miller were both arrested.
Stack faces a charge of obstruction of a government function and violation of bond conditions. Stack had been arrested on May 2 at the same location in connection with a different incident.
Miller, meanwhile, faces a charge of obstruction of a government function, and is being held at the McKenzie County Correctional Facility pending charges from the McKenzie County State’s Attorney’s Office.