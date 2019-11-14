A 42-year-old Grenora man is facing charges after police say he barricaded himself in his parents' basement when officers responded to a call about domestic violence.
Jeremy Garaas is being charged with interfering with an emergency call, a class C felony, as well as B misdemeanor counts of simple assault - domestic violence and resisting arrested, according to Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry with the Williams County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to Grenora on Wednesday, Nov. 13, for a report of a domestic disturbance, and when they arrived, they found Garaas had barricaded himself in the basement of his parents' home, Fry wrote in a news release. The Northwest Crisis Negotiation Team and the Williams County SWAT Team were called to help with the standoff.
"After multiple attempts to contact the suspect, the SWAT Team entered the home and arrested Jeremy Garaas," Fry wrote. Formal charges against him were pending as of Thursday morning.