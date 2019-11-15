FARGO — A man accused of shooting at police in Fargo early Monday morning was convicted of a similar crime in Williston in 2017.
Henry Aiken, 54, was arrested in Fargo after police responded to a call about a man with a gun.
Officers then saw a man holding a gun with a laser outside the front entrance of the hotel.
"The male fired one shot towards officers, and then turned and fired additional shots into the Radisson lobby through the glass window next to the front doors," Fargo Police Chief David Todd said during a 9 a.m. news conference, adding that the glass of the front window was shattered.
Todd said the man then went into the hotel lobby. Police followed him inside and took the man down at gunpoint.
The man, identified as Aiken, was taken into custody, Todd said, adding that it appeared he was confused and in crisis.
Aiken, who Todd said has a history with police, was carrying a revolver. Officers took Aiken to a hospital to be checked out, and officers later transferred him to the Cass County Jail. He is expected to face a charge of aggravated reckless endangerment, according to Todd.
While police were setting up a perimeter around the scene and shots were being fired, one officer was injured when his rifle accidentally discharged, striking his hand.
Todd said the injury to Sgt. Matt Ysteboe is serious but not life-threatening. Ysteboe was being treated for his wound at Sanford Medical Center, the chief said.
Ysteboe has been with the department since December 2001 and served as a detective for a number of years before being promoted to sergeant in 2016. He's currently a patrol supervisor on the night shift.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his wife as he goes through the medical procedures necessary to repair his hand," Todd said.
Todd said it appeared that before the shooting, Aiken may have been the driver of a vehicle that ran into the front of the downtown Gate City Bank building.
Todd said when the shooting began at the Radisson, a number of people inside the hotel locked themselves in an office and were not injured. Police believe they have accounted for all of the bullets fired during the incident, adding that bullets that went through the front window at the hotel lodged in the steps of a stairway, the chief said.
In October 2015, Aiken was armed with a revolver when he walked into Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center and threatened employees, pointed the gun at several people and entered one resident’s room, authorities said. He eventually fired a shot through a glass side door.
A motive was not clear, although police said witnesses, including Aiken’s fiancee, who was working at the nursing home that night, reported that he appeared agitated.
According to court records, one of the women that he pointed the gun at said he told her to call police because men were following him.
As part of a plea deal, Aiken was given separate but concurrent two-year sentences for a reckless endangerment charge and four counts of terrorizing, all Class C felonies, and a 30-day sentence for discharge of a firearm within city limits, a misdemeanor. A charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Aiken was also sentenced to five years in prison, with three of those years suspended, on a Class C felony criminal mischief charge for using a light fixture to break a window on his cell door hours after he was booked into the Williams County jail. That term is to run consecutive to the other charges.
A review of online court records indicated that Aiken has been charged with felonies or misdemeanors 19 times since 2015. Of those, 17 were either in Williams County District Court or Williston Municipal Court.
Forum News Service contributed to this report.