It was Sunday and he was pulling into the parking lot of Scenic Sports.
"I went there with the mindset that I'm going to be picking up a crankbait," David Peterson said of his plans for the day.
That, of course, isn't what happened. Instead, Peterson, the chief of the Williston Police Department, spotted something quite different.
Just seconds before Peterson arrived at the store on ND 1804 east of Williston, another man pulled up. Surveillance video shows the man get out of his car, stumble and then get knocked to the ground as his car started to roll backwards.
The video shows Peterson dash in from just out of frame and hop in the driver's seat. He stops the car and gets out to check on the man.
Peterson said he saw the man beneath the car and the gas pumps behind them and realized he had to do something.
"I think 99 percent of our community members would do the same thing," Peterson told the Williston Herald. "Not acting was not an option."
But, Peterson said, he doesn't think he deserves much credit for what he did. The men and women of the police department do similar things all the time and don't necessarily get recognition for it, he said.
"Our men and women are saving lives every time they go out on shift," Peterson said.