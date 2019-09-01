A pair of unrelated motorcycle crashes Sunday afternoon in McKenzie County injured a 23-year-old Williston man and killed a 19-year-old Lisbon woman.
In the first crash happened around 4:18 p.m. near Beaver Creek Road in rural McKenzie County, about 17 miles east of Trotters, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A 19-year-old woman was riding south on an off-road trail when she lost control and was thrown from the bike,
The young woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The rider's name is scheduled to be released Monday evening, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The second crash happened around 5:53 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 16 and 38th Street NW, 10 miles northwest of Alexander. Jacob Hingtgen, 23, was heading northeast on County Road 16 and lost control of his motorcycle while taking a curve.
Hingtgen was thrown from the bike. He was taken to CHI St. Alexius in Williston for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Highway Patrol news release.
Both riders were wearing helmets, the news releases said.