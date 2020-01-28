A Glendive, Montana, man was ordered held on $2,500 bond after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Watford City.
Bryce Cullinan, 31, was charged with a C felony count of reckless endangerment, as well as drunken driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test, both class B misdemeanors.
Early on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 26, a Watford City police officer spotted Cullinan driving fast in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with its flashers on, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The officer believed Cullinan was the same person who had called police about a medical emergency earlier, refused an offer of an ambulance and told dispatchers he was driving 110 mph in a 45 mph zone.
The officer followed Cullinan and watched him drive 65 mph along Fourth Avenue NE toward McKenzie County Hospital, court records indicate. Earlier, another officer had used radar to check Cullinan's speed and reported it at 116 mph.
In charging documents, the arresting officer wrote that he didn't use his lights or sirens to try and pull Cullinan over.
"Your affiant never activated his flashing red and blue (lights) or siren due to the fact of knowing where Cullinan was going and the possibility of him failing to yield to law enforcement, causing a pursuit, which would have further jeopardized public safety and possibly human life more than the suspect's driving behavior already had, due to his driving behavior, the recent winter weather, which had caused icy conditions on the roadway and the fact that he had already been informed by emergency dispatchers to slow down and failed to do so," the officer wrote.
Cullinan failed a series of field sobriety tests and a field breath test registered a blood alcohol concentration of .181%, police wrote in the probable cause affidavit. After he was taken to the McKenzie County jail, Cullinan refused another breath screening.
He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 20.