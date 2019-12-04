North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana are among the worst states in the nation when it comes to drunken driving, according to a recent analysis.
South Dakota is ranked second, Montana third and North Dakota fourth, a study by the website backgroundcheck.org says. Wyoming topped the list.
The post looked at FBI arrest statistics for 2018 and traffic fatality data from the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration, then calculated the rate of drunken driving arrests per 100,000 people and the rate of alcohol-related fatal crashes per 100,000 people.
North Dakota saw 5,136 drunken driving arrests in 2018 for a rate of 678.35 arrests per 100,000 people. There were 29 alcohol-related fatal crashes for a rate of 3.82 per 100,000.
North Dakota's arrest rate of 678.35 per 100,000 is the second-highest in the nation, behind only South Dakota, which saw 5,891 drunken driving arrests, for a rate of 721.93 arrests per 100,000.
In Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties there were 54 drunken driving arrests in November. The vast majority of those were class B misdemeanors.
In a few cases, though, people accused of drunken driving face more serious charges. In two cases in Williams County in November, people were accused of causing an injury while driving drunk.
In both cases, they were charged with class C felonies.
They were among 16 people this year charged with a felony related to drunken driving. One of them, Samuel Hamilton, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide, a class A felony.
Hamilton was accused of being drunk when he caused a crash that killed a 16-year-old student at Williston High School.
Most of the other drunken driving felonies were for people accused of being a repeat offender. Under North Dakota law, a fourth or subsequent conviction for drunken driving within 15 years is a class C felony.