Effective at 10:32 am CST, today, Thursday, Sept. 12, Strandahl Township is closing their township roads to ALL truck traffic.
Champion Township closed all its roads to truck traffic as of 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, and the "No Overweight Travel" restriction remains in place in Brooklyn Township.
Williams County has also restricted all of its gravel and chip seal roads to 12,000 lbs GVW until further notice as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, due to forecasted rains. Roads are being evaluated today for potential further restriction.
For a complete list of all road restrictions in Williams County, please visit https://www.williamsnd.com/Department/Highway-Department/Road-Closures.