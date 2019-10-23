A free specialized plate proposed for firefighters and emergency responders was intended to be free for the duration of an individual's volunteer service, not just for the first year, according to an opinion just issued by Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.
The opinion was sought by Senate Transportation Committee Member David Rust, R-Tioga, and House Transportation Committee Chairman Dan Ruby after questions were raised during the 2019 biennium related to implementing Measure 4, approved by voters in 2018.
Rust said the House first proposed an amendment limiting free registration to only the first year, saying that the measure was unclear. The Senate, meanwhile, decided to take the measure out, which led the two chambers to seek the Attorney General’s opinion on the intent of the bill.
Rust said he was pleased with the outcome, and that the opinion clarifies the matter for everyone involved.
“Just think about this for a bit,” Rust said. “The state of North Dakota and local communities, for the price of a registration fee for one vehicle, get all these volunteers who are willing to go out day or night, in a storm or otherwise, to fight fires and pick people up on the highway that may be in an accident or get someone who may be suffering a heart attack. These are volunteers who lose money doing this work. They put themselves in danger to do this work. We have had firefighters in North Dakota who have died or been badly burned while fighting fires or injured while picking people up off the highway.”
Waiving the license plate fee is a small gesture of appreciation compared to the sacrifices these volunteers make, Rust added.
“Imagine if we had to pay for what all of those volunteers do,” he said. “If it keeps some of the volunteers because they get a free license plate, it is still a very good deal for the state of North Dakota.”
Stenehjem, in making his decision, turned to media reports about the measure leading up to the 2018 election. He said those reports made clear the public’s understanding when they were voting would be that the plates are free for the duration of a volunteer firefighter or emergency responder’s service.
Further, Stenehjem pointed out, the Department of Transportation even provided a cost estimate for the measure of $3.5 million every two years to both the media and members of the legislature for public discussion.
“DOT made it clear that the plates would be provided for free by waiving the registration fee,” the Attorney General wrote. “Thus based upon media coverage of the measure and information provided by the DOT, it is reasonable to assume that the voters understood the plates were free and included waived registration fees.”
Stenehjem also added in his opinion that the “plain language” in Measure 4 means any changes to it will require a two-thirds majority from both the Senate and the House.