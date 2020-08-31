On Saturday, Sept. 5, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Watford City Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in McKenzie County to remove impaired drivers from the road. Impaired driving and impaired driving related motor vehicle crashes continue to be a major threat to the safety of the motoring public throughout North Dakota. Through August 24 of this year, there have been 59 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads resulting in 62 fatalities. Sixteen of these crashes, or 27.1%, involved a driver who tested positive for BAC (blood alcohol content). These 16 crashes resulted in 18 fatalities.
Sgt. Adrian Martinez stated, “Always make the responsible choice and designate a sober driver or call for a sober ride, to save not only your life, but the lives of others on the road."
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is committed to the Vision Zero strategy which aims to establish a culture of personal responsibility where motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries are recognized as preventable. The strategy encourages all motorists to take personal responsibility for their safety and the safety of others on the road by driving sober, wearing seatbelts, and driving distraction-free. Results from this planned enforcement will be released next week.