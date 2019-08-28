An analyst for the North Dakota State Crime Lab told a courtroom that she tests much of what was seized in December during a drug raid and that she detected heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and more.
Archie Mooney, 55, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, both class A felonies, three class B felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two class C felony and four misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Charlene Rittenbach, a forensic scientist with North Dakota, testified Wednesday, Aug. 28, for about an hour, going through the items seized when police arrested Mooney and his live-in girlfriend, Michelle Moore, in December.
Rittenbach told jurors about the process for testing substances police believe might contain drugs, including how the equipment is set up, cleaned and tested.
"We will do a series of tests," she explained. "The first would be just a screening test."
Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked Rittenbach about several items. One bag contained about 100 grams of black tar heroin, and another container had nine bags of heroin, each with between 0.5 and 0.71 grams.
"All of the bags were individually tested and they all contained heroin," she said of the nine bags.
Police said Mooney had about 177 grams of heroin, more than 70 grams of meth, more than 200 grams of marijuana and various other substances.
During cross examination, Kalli Hoffman, Mooney's public defender, questioned the process for testing.
"Are there any other precautions you take?" she asked Rittenbach.
Rittenbach said analysts wear gloves and lab coats and that machines are calibrated and tested daily.
"There’s a lot of quality control measures that are in place," she said.
The trial is scheduled to go to the jury Thursday.