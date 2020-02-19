Fatal car crashes were down five last year compared to 2018, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
A total of 100 people lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes in North Dakota in 2019, a decrease of five fatalities from 2018, according to final crash data released by the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol. This is the lowest fatality number in 15 years. There were also 100 motor vehicle fatalities in 2004.
Preliminary crash data for 2019 indicated that there were 98 motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota. Initial data is subject to change pending any unknown information for up to 30 days. With new data available to verify crash fatalities, the NDDOT is able to report a final number of 100 traffic deaths in 2019.
“Traffic fatalities have been on a downward trend since 2012,” NDDOT Director Bill Panos said. “Vision Zero continues to work toward the goal of zero fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads because even one fatality is too many.”
Preventable behavior-related factors, such as not wearing a seat belt, alcohol use and speed contribute to motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota. Of the 100 fatalities in 2019, 47% were not wearing their seat belt, 42% were alcohol-related and 24% were speed-related. Victims ranged in age from 3 years to 93 years old and 82% were North Dakota residents.