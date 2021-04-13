The North Dakota Attorney General has taken the unusual step of asking the state Supreme Court to rehear a case it recently sent back for a new trial.
In a motion filed last week, Britta Demello Rice and Kelly Dillon asked the North Dakota Supreme Court to rehear the Everest Moore case. The court overturned Moore’s convictions on eight class A felony counts of gross sexual imposition, ruling his right to a public trial had been violated when a judge closed the courtroom for jury selection and discussions on jury instructions.
Moore was charged in 2019 with molesting eight students at St. Joseph Catholic School, where he worked.
In a joint decision issued in March, a split court overturned Moore’s eight convictions and the conviction of Juan Martinez on a class AA felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, saying both men had their rights violated when the courtroom was improperly closed during their trial.
The courtroom was closed for the testimony of two witnesses during Martinez’s trial.
In Moore’s case, four justices agreed that Moore’s rights were violated.
“The transcript suggests the district court excluded the public to protect the privacy of potential jurors, but the topics discussed were typical of jury selection and not limited to the type routinely discussed in chambers,” the justices wrote. “The court did not inform Moore that he had a right to a public trial. The court did not inquire of Moore to elicit an express waiver of a known right. Instead, the court implied that the defendant had no right to have the proceedings held in front of the public. The record discloses only that the court closed the proceeding apparently as an exercise of discretion rather than as a part of a determination in which Moore had any say in the matter. We conclude this record does not establish a voluntary and intentional relinquishment of Moore’s right to a public trial.”
Demello Rice and Dillon argued that the court misapplied the law in Moore’s case because neither side objected to the closure. In fact, they argued, Moore’s attorneys encouraged the closure, so Moore shouldn’t be allowed to claim that was an error.
In addition, they argued, the court should have looked at the parts of the trial that were open to the public, which they argued were more important to the verdict.
“This Court gave no second thought to the underlying record which reflected eight children testifying in open court, five additional State witnesses testifying in open court, and multiple defense witnesses testifying in open court,” the motion for reconsideration reads. “These are the portions of a criminal trial that, if closed, could ‘infect the entire trial process and necessarily render the trial fundamentally unfair’ requiring automatic reversal.”
They also argued that Waller v. Georgia, the 1984 U.S. Supreme Court decision used by the justices to support their ruling, says the remedy should be appropriate to the violation.
“Reversing a conviction for a new trial is not the appropriate remedy,” they wrote. “The state respectfully requests that the judgment of the lower court be affirmed.”
Moore’s attorneys had not filed a response as of Tuesday, April 13.