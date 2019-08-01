Social media helps identify suspected thieves of prize-winning State Fair plant

MINOT, N.D. — Two Minot residents have been charged after authorities say they swiped a grand prize-winning plant from the North Dakota State Fair.
Joshua Peter Wentz, 38, and Tiana Ashley Demontigny, 28, are each charged with Class B misdemeanor conspiracy to commit theft of property.
The plant was brought to the fair by the Beulah High School Chapter of the National FFA Organization, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in district court. It was on display in the atrium until it went missing July 21.
Security video showed a man and a woman, accompanied by two children and pushing a three-wheel stroller, in the area that evening. Video then shows the man grabbing the plant and walking back toward the woman, who appears to be acting as a lookout.
The North Dakota State Fair posted security camera still photographs of a male and female who were suspected of stealing the plant on Facebook and asked for assistance. Within just minutes of the post being made, four anonymous callers called in and identified the thieves.
Authorities then compared previous mugshots with the security video, which led them to a Minot apartment building.
Authorities said a violet plant vine was on the ground right below the balcony of No. 3. One of the couple's neighbors told Lt. Dale Clemens that there had been a "beautiful" hanging basket on the balcony. The plant was no longer there.
Clemens was later contacted by Wentz, who told Clemens that they had purchased the plant for $100. Wentz turned the plant over to law enforcement.
Demontigny told Clemens over the phone that Wentz bought the plant for $100 but she was not with him when he paid for it. Wentz told Clemens that he and Demontigny were together when he paid $100 to a man who was wearing a State Fair shirt.
The Beulah High School FFA chapter filed a theft complaint. The plant was valued at between $50 and $100.