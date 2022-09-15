A 22-year-old Watford City man is in custody after police officers located him with a handgun that he is accused of firing off at the Boulder Ridge Apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
A domestic violence incident is reported to have started in a ground floor apartment during a social gathering earlier that evening, according to those investigated by the Watford City police. The officers and Mckenzie County sheriff's office responded to the apartment at approximately 2:15 a.m. after several 9-1-1 calls came in of gunshots heard at the complex.
The domestic incident is reported to have started in the bedroom of the apartment before moving outside into the parking lot. When the altercation was moving outside, Perry Michael Furey is reported to have fired several rounds from a handgun into the ground by the patio door before fleeing the scene, according the the press release issued by the Department.
Furey was arrested on charges of felony terrorizing, felony reckless endangerment, and a misdemeanor of discharging a firearm within city limits.
25-year-old Julia Leeanne Smith of Watford City was also taken into custody with misdemeanor charges of simple assault domestic violence and false information to law enforcement.
Other individuals were also arrested during this investigation on charges not directly related to the shooting.
The Watford City Police Department has stated that they do not see any further risk to the public as they believe this was an isolated incident.