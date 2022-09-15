Perry Michael Furey mug shot
Watford City Police Department

A 22-year-old Watford City man is in custody after police officers located him with a handgun that he is accused of firing off at the Boulder Ridge Apartment complex early Wednesday morning. 

A domestic violence incident is reported to have started in a ground floor apartment during a social gathering earlier that evening, according to those investigated by the Watford City police. The officers and Mckenzie County sheriff's office responded to the apartment at approximately 2:15 a.m. after several 9-1-1 calls came in of gunshots heard at the complex. 



Tags

Load comments