The Williams County Sheriff’s Office has resumed its search for a man reported missing nearly 10 years ago.
José Christopher “Joe” Lee was initially reported missing on June 2, 2013.
Sheriff’s office detectives are hopeful that advances in technology and the prevalence of social media outlets will uncover new information that could be useful for locating Lee, according to a Williams County Sheriff's Office press release.
"Joe had borrowed a vehicle from an acquaintance in Williston on June 1, 2013 and was expected to return it on June 2, 2013," the press release stated. "The vehicle was found abandoned on June 3, 2013 on the side of the road on County Road 6, near Epping-Springbrook Dam. Joe’s cellphone was found inside of the vehicle. South of the road, near Stony Creek, personal items were located that are thought to have been Joe’s. Law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation, using cadaver dogs, an airplane, sonar, and rescue divers to search the area."
Key information
According to the Williams County Sheriff's Office, the following information is known:
His birth date is Oct. 23, 1968.
He is approximately 5’9” and 210 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on the back of his left shoulder and on both arms.
When Joe borrowed the vehicle, he was with an individual known as “Skeeter,” who was wearing a cowboy hat.
At the time of his disappearance, he did not have a permanent residence and was employed as a cook at Big Willie’s.
He has ties to family and friends in Arizona and Tennessee.
Anyone with information about Lee can contact Sgt. Det. Caleb Fry at (701) 577-7700. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting NDWILLIAMS to 847411.