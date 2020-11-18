A 45-year-old man has died after he was injured Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to the Williams County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 2 around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an injured man, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. After deputies arrived on scene, Michael Koch, 45, of Williston was transported to CHI St. Alexius Williston where he died.
The death is under investigation. Police have not released the type of injury Koch sustained. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, according to Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry with with Williams County Sheriff's Office.