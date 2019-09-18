The Sheriff’s Department will be applying for more than $400,000 in public safety grants, funded by the 1 percent public safety tax.
Williams County Commissioners approved a request from Sheriff Verlan Kvande to apply for the grants, which will include a whole-body security scanning system so that contraband being brought into the jail can be readily seen without a personal search.
Kvande said the equipment is part of his three-year plan, and will cost $150,980.
“This particular item can create a much safer environment within the jail,” he said.
He added that the item is fairly common at other jails.
The second grant he will seek is for car cameras to replace cameras that are out-of-date, and will soon no longer be supported by Microsoft.
The new equipment will be compatible with existing equipment in the police cars, Kvande said, but will make everything more user-friendly and efficient than it was before.
The cost for 30 cameras that will include wireless download capability and a five-year service contract is $261,717. The service contract can be fewer years, if desired, Kvande added, but that figure is the maximum that he will seek from the public safety grant.
Commissioners approved the grant unanimously.
Kvande also reported that jail populations have increased again.
“We are back up over 100 to 105 on any given day,” he said. “We were down into the 80s for a while. I’m not exactly sure what the low was, but it was in that area.”
The jail will have a Department of Corrections inspection in October, Kvande said, and he believes they are ready for it.
“Overall operations at the jail are very good,” He said.
• Approved a maintenance agreement for federal aid for County Road 8. The project will cover the route from the 13-mile corner going west 15 miles to County Road 5. A majority of this season’s road work is nearing completion, according to Williams County Highway Superintendent Dennis Nelson.
• Heard an update on solving a platting error in the Little Muddy Subdivision. The effort has been held up by difficulty contacting all the appropriate parties, surveyor Ed Rintamaki told Commissioners. There was also discussion of drainage issues, paving, and other improvements that will be paid by the residents through a special assessment. It was determined that these may go forward without the corrected plat.
• Signed a maintenance agreement with the Aurora wind farm, similar to the one signed for the Lindahl windfarm. The company had requested dropping the required letter of credit to 100 percent, but Commissioners decided to keep it at the staff-recommended 125 percent.
• Approved transfer of a property taken for back taxes to the park board, which is considering placing playground equipment there, and signed a deed transferring property that is no longer part of plans for County Highway 5 back to the family that originally owned it.
• Discussed a letter from Alamo about a lot the county took due to failure to pay back taxes that is dilapidated and needs to be demolished. Commissioners approved letting Alamo remove a dilapidated camper from the property, and will be communicating with Alamo to determine how best to address the situation.
• Held a public hearing on a new statute that will give the county additional options for disposing of unwanted property. No one spoke at the public hearing, and Commissioners read it by title only for the first reading. It will not become law until the second reading, and must also be published for a period of time in a newspaper of record.
• Approved filling several openings, including an attorney who is relocating to a new area for a different job, and several openings in the sheriff’s department. Some of the personnel are returning home, others joined oilfield jobs, or are shifting to a new role within the county. All 7 positions were approved.
• Appointed Derek Walker as primary representative for the Northwest Coordinated Regional Interoperability Board, or CRIB, for short. Walker replaces Joleen Tinker, who is leaving the county. Sheriff Kvande was appointed as alternate for the board.
• Accepted a resignation from Jerry Hahn, chairman of the Vector Control Board and reviewed a report of carryover vacation.