Prosecutors dismissed multiple felony sex crime charges against a man Tuesday, April 13, the day his trial was set to begin.
Matthew Terry was facing multiple felony charges, including a class AA count of gross sexual imposition and five class C counts of corruption or solicitation of a minor. They were dropped because of questions about evidence that came up during trial preparation, Jaakan Williams, state's attorney for Williams County, told the Williston Herald.
"In the final hours of preparation for the trial, an important piece of evidence was determined (not to be credible)," Williams said.
Because of that, Williams said the office felt it had an ethical obligation to drop the charges.
"It was a tough decision to make," Williams said, because of the preparation that had been done and the fact witnesses had been ready to testify.
Terry was charged in July 2020 with tampering with witnesses after being accused of trying to get his accuser to recant. That case is set for trial in June and is still scheduled.
"We told Judge (Benjamen) Johnson today that the witness tampering charge is still moving forward," Williams said.