A man convicted Tuesday, Aug. 25, of manslaughter is considering an appeal while a presentence investigation is being done, his public defender said.
A jury found Justin Crites, 27, guilty of the class B felony after about 10 hours of deliberation. Crites was accused of hitting Jay LePage, 57, during an incident outside a Williston bar in May 2019.
Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue ordered a presentence investigation, and Crites’ sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison.
Donald Sauviac, Crites’ public defender, told the Williston Herald he thinks there are several issues that could help Crites on appeal. One is something that happened Tuesday, the final day of deliberations.
A juror told the court he had overheard conversation about the case when he was eating breakfast in the courthouse. Although the defense and prosecution agreed not to dismiss the juror, Sjue did warn the entire jury to be careful about where they went during the trial.
That warning included a reference to the O.J. Simpson jury, which was sequestered during that trial. Sauviac said he thought the judge was wrong to bring that particular case up.
Because of the controversial nature of the Simpson case, it brings back possibly divisive thoughts.
“It’s absolutely polarizing,” he said.
Sauviac doesn’t think Sjue made the reference with that in mind, but he still is concerned about the effect it had on the jury. He moved Tuesday for a mistrial, but Sjue denied the motion.
“I think the judge really stumbled into it,” Sauviac said.
Other issues Sauviac thinks could come up on appeal include the rejection of a proposed defense expert witness by the court.
For now, he said, the presentence investigation process is going to continue. Both a standard presentence investigation and a psychological profile have been ordered.
Those could take several months because of a backlog and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he suggested.
Sauviac is hopeful about the results of the process.
“I think by the time (the reports) come in, it will justify the judge in giving a light sentence,” Sauviac said.
The trial’s five days of testimony included several witnesses from the night LePage fell and struck his head on the sidewalk.
LePage died days later in a hospital in Minot. Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued Crites attacked LePage, while the defense claimed LePage had been acting aggressively and while Crites hit LePage, he didn't intend to cause him harm and only acted after LePage attacked him.
During deliberations, the jury asked about reviewing the testimony of a woman who said she saw Crites punch Jay LePage outside The Shop Bar and Lounge in Williston. Brittany Myers, who was working at The Shop that night, testified she watched the assault.
In his testimony Monday, Crites said he and Myers had a long-running disagreement, and Donald Sauviac, Crites’ public defender, told jurors Myers wouldn’t have been able to see from the space where she said she parked.
Herald correspondent Rachel Venture contributed to this report.