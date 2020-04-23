A 51-year-old Stanley man died Wednesday, April 22, after he suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel of a semi.
Franklin Sessions Jr. was driving a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer south on U.S. Highway 85 when he had some kind of medical problem, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The type of problem was unclear, but police said Sessions' truck drifted off the roadway, went into a ditch and drove through a field before coming to rest on a prairie trail.
Sessions was unresponsive when found and was taken to CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.