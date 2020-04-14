Effective Tuesday, April 14, per Executive Order 2020-11, seasonal load restrictions will be added to North Dakota Highway 50 from the Junction of Highway 85 east to the Junction of County Road 17, near Alamo, due to road damage.
Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather. Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates are also available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.