UPDATE: Bopp has been located and is safe
Name: Sean Jacob Bopp
Last seen: Sean was last seen in Watford City on September 17, 2020.
Age: 16
Height: 5'11
Weight 145lbs
Hair: light brown
Race: caucasian
Clothing: unknown clothing at this time
WCPD case report # WPD20-00798
Circumstance: Sean Jacob Bopp was last seen at his residence in Watford City in the evening of Wednesday September 16, 2020. Sean was then seen at a friend's house on September 17, 2020. Sean may be in the Watford City or Williston area.
If you have any information on the location of Sean J. Bopp please contact the Watford City Police Department at 701-444-2400 (press 4 for dispatch) or call 911 immediately.