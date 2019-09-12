A routine traffic stop by the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department for a license plate lamp that was burnt out has led to the arrest of a 62-year-old Arnegard man.
The arresting law enforcement agents say Bryan Clifford Karpyak, 62, showed multiple signs of impairment and admitted to them that he had been drinking. His license was also found to have been suspended, according to the police report, and he admitted he had not transferred the title to the vehicle yet even though he’d purchased it months ago. The report also says that Karpyak tied a belt around his neck while he was being handcuffed, and kicked a deputy in the face.
Karpyak now faces multiple charges in connection with the incident, according to an affidavit filed with the Northwest Judicial District. These include a Class C felony charge of driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense in five years) and a Class C felony charge of simple assault on a peace officer.