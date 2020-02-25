The owner of a roofing company previously accused of fraud and theft has been banned from doing business in North Dakota, Wayne Stenehjem, attorney general, announced Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Stenehjem issued a cease and desist order banning McKenna’s Roofing and its owner Joshua McKenna from conducting business in North Dakota. McKenna lists addresses in Brampton, North Dakota, and Long Prairie, Minnesota.
The ban comes more than six months after an investigation into the business began, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office. A complaint filed with the Secretary of State’s office claimed that in August 2018, McKenna had taken an advance payment of over $5,000 for a roofing job. The homeowner spent the next year trying to get McKenna to do the work or provide a refund, without success.
Investigators determined that when he took the money, McKenna’s contractor’s license had already expired and McKenna has not since been licensed. McKenna also has pending criminal charges in Stark County for construction fraud and theft.
"After the initial contact was made, McKenna stopped cooperating with the investigators, leaving no alternative but to ban him from doing business in the state," the office wrote in a news release.