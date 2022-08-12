Dahlgren, DUI

Kristen Dahlgren, 8/8/2022

 Williams County Correction Center

The city of Williston has filed a charge against a Williston woman, Kristen Dahlgren, following a motor vehicle accident where Dahlgren caused damage to two parked vehicles on the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue West. 

A crash investigation report filed by Williston PD officer Robert Harrah said that at approximately 10:25 p.m. on August 8, dispatch informed him that a female driver (later identified as Dahlgren) had struck a parked vehicle and that the driver's vehicle was currently on it's side in the street. Dispatch also informed Harrah that the driver was injured and bleeding from her head.



