The city of Williston has filed a charge against a Williston woman, Kristen Dahlgren, following a motor vehicle accident where Dahlgren caused damage to two parked vehicles on the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue West.
A crash investigation report filed by Williston PD officer Robert Harrah said that at approximately 10:25 p.m. on August 8, dispatch informed him that a female driver (later identified as Dahlgren) had struck a parked vehicle and that the driver's vehicle was currently on it's side in the street. Dispatch also informed Harrah that the driver was injured and bleeding from her head.
When arriving at the scene, Harrah states that he observed a 2012 White Jeep Liberty stuck on it's side in the middle of the street, facing eastbound. Harrah also saw that two parked vehicles had been struck by Dahlgren, a 2011 Black Dodge Ram 2500 registered to Kaleb Puetz and a 2018 Aluminum Nissan Titan registered to Crystal Fritzemeier. When Harrah arrived, both Puetz and Fritzemeir were present and aware of the accident.
Puetz informed Harrah that he saw the white Jeep Liberty had been driving northbound on Seventh Avenue West, and estimated it was going 50 mph. Puetz reported that he had yelled at the driver to slow down before seeing the Jeep strike his truck, resulting in the Jeep rolling over onto its side. Puetz then called 9-1-1.
Harrah notes that the Jeep struck the parked truck with so much force that it had caused the truck to move several feet north, resulting in the truck striking the parked Nissan.
While Harrah was completing his crash investigation, Williston PD officer Tyler Iwen's report notes that upon his arrived, Dahlgren was being extracted from the Jeep by the Williston Fire Department. Dahlgren was able to walk from the crashed vehicle into the ambulance without ambulatory assistance. Iwen states that he could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the crashed Jeep.
When Iwen initially attempted to gather information about the crash or her consumption of alchohol, Dahlgren refused to answer questions and said she was pleading the fifth. Iwen noted that at this time he could see Dahlgren had red, watery eyes and the smell of alcohol was emitting from her body. After repeating that she would speak to Iwen about the crash, Iwen read Dahlgren the ND Implied Consent Advisory for an on-site screening test. Dahlgren refused to take the screening test.
After Dahlgren's refusal, Iwen placed Dahlgren under arrest for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dahlgren asked how Iwen could do this and Iwen informed Dahlgren that due to the smell of alcohol on the scene of the crash and on her person, and with her refusal to take a requested test, he would be placing Dahlgren under arrest. Dahlgren apologized and stated she wanted to do the test. Dahlgren blew a BAC of .159 at 11:10 p.m. and a blood test was completed.
Iwen transported Dahlgren to the Williams County Corrections Center. Upon arrival, Dahlgren was issued a citation for driving while under the influence of alcohol and a bond of $400 was set. Dahlgren was given a court date of August 22,2022.
After completing his crash report, officer Harrah made contact with Dahlgren at the Williams County Corrections Center and issued her three citations: improper lane usage, care required, and no proof of liability insurance. Dahlgren confirmed to Harrah that the insurance had expired on her vehicle.
Court documents said that this is Dahlgren's first DUI offense.
The Williams County Corrections Center confirmed that Dahlgren was released August 9 after the $400 was posted.