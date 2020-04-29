Effective Immediately, Marshall Township has placed a "6 Ton Axle Weight" limit restriction on 128th Ave NW from CR 8 (60th St NW) north 3 miles.
No vehicles over the "6 Ton Weight" limit will be allowed to use this road.
Thank you for reading!
Truth matters. Support your local newsroom.
See subscription options
Truth matters. Support your local newsroom.
See subscription options
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Effective Immediately, Marshall Township has placed a "6 Ton Axle Weight" limit restriction on 128th Ave NW from CR 8 (60th St NW) north 3 miles.
No vehicles over the "6 Ton Weight" limit will be allowed to use this road.
Copyright © 2001- • Williston Herald • 14 W 4th St. Williston, ND 58801 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us |
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.