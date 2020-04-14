The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has begun road reconstruction work on MT 200 (Ellery Ave) through downtown Fairview, Mont., with initial work beginning on April 3, 2020, according to, Shane Mintz, MDT Glendive District Administrator. Construction is expected to continue through the summer and finish by the end of 2020.
“We’re excited to finally get going on our MT 200 – Fairview project,” Mintz said. “The project will rehabilitate and reconstruct the existing roadway surface of MT 200, providing a smoother and safer roadway while eliminating the existing valley gutters with a new storm drainage system.”
The project also includes upgrades to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) facilities and new curb and gutter at various locations. At each intersection corner, handicap-accessible curb ramps will be installed to meet ADA criteria.
The new storm drain system will provide better, more efficient water flow and help prevent streets from flooding during seasonal storms.
MDT is committed to working with local stakeholders to minimize construction impacts on residents, businesses, and the traveling public. The highway will remain open to traffic during construction. The traveling public is asked to prepare for delays of up to 15 minutes and is reminded to slow down and watch for work crews and equipment in the construction zone.
Waterline replacement work is anticipated to begin on MT 200 on April 15, and traffic will be reduced to two-lane, two-way traffic.
For the most up-to-date travel information be sure to check: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/construction.shtml (look for MT-200 - Mile Marker 62.1 to 63.9).