A fire at a residence just north of Watford City on Monday, Jan. 6, took firefighters 4.5 to 5 hours to put out, a spokesperson for the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department told the Williston Herald.
Emergency responders were called to the scene of the fire at about 10:40 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, according to a media release from the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office.
When they arrived, the home, which was located in the 11500 block of 46J Street Northwest, was already fully involved, with large amounts of fire and smoke obscuring the view.
The fire was contained as of about 4 p.m., and was starting to “put itself out,” Deputy Karie Stuart told the Williston Herald.
It is not known if anyone was in the home at the time the fire started. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and there was also no immediate danger to structures around the residence.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but is under investigation. There is no suspicion of foul play, however, Stuart said.
Units responding to the fire included the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, Watford City Fire Department, McKenzie County Ambulance Service, McKenzie County Emergency Management, and the Keene Fire Department under mutual aid.