Rain and snow have put a real damper on fires that were burning in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the Little Missouri National Grasslands, but the rain has done something else, as well.
Steam is rising from certain areas of the park and the grasslands. That steam could be highlighting areas where coal seams have been lit by the recent 5000-acre blaze.
“Those really run the gamut. Some can burn for a long time, years,” McKenzie County District Ranger Lucas Graf told the Williston Herald. “Others are really small and shallow and kind of burn out quickly.”
Anything that seems like it could be a burning coal seam will be mapped and monitored, Graf said.
In some cases, if necessary, controlled burning could be used to get rid of nearby fuel, to ensure fires don’t get started by any other coal seams. If the terrain is accessible, they may also be excavated either by hand or with heavy machinery.
Most of the coal seams that become an issue are in the Badlands, where they are more exposed than they are in the grasslands.
“Steam doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a burning coal seam,” Graf said. “So it’s just you know check them out and, if they are, map them, and then come up with either a monitoring or an action plan to address them.”
The fires in the park and grasslands have now reached 95 percent containment, according to a media release from the entities. Firefighters had reached 90 percent containment ahead of the precipitation and colder temperatures, which Graf said was due to the hard work and dedication of many firefighting units, including volunteer firefighters and fire departments.
“They did an amazing job of holding the fire, particularly the finger on the northwest side, until air support and additional ground resources could arrive,” he said, adding, “We are also grateful for all the food and medical supply donations that we received from the community. That support really went a long way with everyone working the fire.”
How long this reprieve in wildfire weather last, of course, will depend on what the weather does in the coming weeks.
“This isn’t going to take us out of the drought,” Graf said. “And if we don’t have additional precipitation, then depending on the weather, I mean depending on wind and temperatures and humidity levels, in a week or weeks we could be looking at similar conditions to what we had.”
The National Weather Service said the Williston area and most of the region in general received about a quarter of an inch of precipitation, and could get up to three-quarters of an inch through the better part of Wednesday.
Temperatures, meanwhile, are supposed to warm up gradually through the week, getting to normal by the weekend.
The slow warmup could help facilitate more of the moisture getting into the ground than evaporating away, which will be help both for wildfire season and for farmers hoping for timely rain to get crops going and growing.
There will also be more chances of rain later in the week, but more likely for southwestern North Dakota than northwestern. After that, the long-range outlook calls for slightly better chances of less precipitation than usual. For temperature, there’s an equal chance of above or below average temperatures.
If that model holds true, the reprieve granted by this week’s rain could prove short-lived, and it won't take long for drought to kick back into high gear.
Nonetheless, the outlook for the wildfires at the park and the grassland is good for the moment.
“This cold and wet weather is increasing our confidence in the containment lines established over the past week,” Graf said in a media release.
The fire, which started April 3 on the Little Missouri National Grassland near the Horse Pasture Dams, was downgraded from Type 3 to Type 4 Sunday, April 11. The downgrade releases equipment and personnel back to their home states, so that they will be available for new assignments.
The units still assigned to the Horse Pasture Fire will continue to monitor the situation.
“Smoke and flames in the interior of the fire may be visible, especially as vegetation begins to dry out after this recent precipitation,” Theodore Roosevelt Park Superintendent Wendy Ross said. “The grassy areas near the fire perimeter are not showing signs of residual heat, however the badlands areas, especially within [Theodore Roosevelt National Park] may continue to smoke for the foreseeable future.“
Portions are being re-opened to allow visitors to see first-hand how nature recovers from fire.
“As new grass begins to emerge, the bison will be seen feasting on the new growth,” Ross added.
Areas being re-opened in the park and the Grasslands include the CCC Campground, the Maah Daah Hey Trail from the CCC Campground South to NFSR 823, the Long X and Sunset Trails, Summit Campground, and the Summit Overlook and Viewpoint Trails. In cooperation with the Forest Service, McKenzie County also reopened Long X Road west of Highway 85 leading to the CCC Campground.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park – North Unit will open the 14-mile scenic drive, including pullouts, to vehicles beginning Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Areas south of the Scenic Drive, including the Juniper Campground and the Group Campground, are also open, as is the Achenbach trail, and the southern section of the Buckhorn trail.
Areas that will remain closed include all areas north of the scenic drive from the park entrance to the Caprock Coulee Nature Trailhead, as well as the Buckhorn Trail (north of the Scenic Drive) and the spur to the Caprock Trail. The Caprock Coulee Nature Trail itself is open.
Backcountry access is prohibited in the closure area and backcountry camping permits for the closed areas are rescinded until further notice.