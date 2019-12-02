The North Dakota Department of Transportation is holding a public input meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Grand Williston Hotel in the Roosevelt Room to discuss proposed improvements in the area of the intersection of US Highway 2, Second Avenue West, and 26th Street West in Williston.
The meeting will begin with a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m.
Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation, city of Williston, and Civil Science, Inc. will be present at the meeting to answer questions and discuss concerns.
Those unable to attend the public meeting may still send written comments about the matter by Dec. 17 to Kyle Comer, Consultant Project Manager, 222 Airport Road, Williston ND 58801. The comments may also be emailed to comments@civilscience.com with public input meeting in the email subject heading.
Requests for reasonable accommodations will be considered. Contact Paula Messmer, Civil Rights Division NDDOT at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.