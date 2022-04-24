Power is out all over the region in Williams, McKenzie and Richland county Montana. The wind knocked multiple utility poles down overnight Saturday, April 23, leaving more than 10,000 homes and business without power.
While strong wind continues, there will be continuing risk to ice-covered power lines and poles.
Mountrail Williams, Montana Dakota Utilities, and LYREC in Richland County, Montana, and Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric in McKenzie County have all reported they are out working to restore power as quickly as possible. They have advised customers that due to the extent of damage, including dozens of broken poles, that the outage is likely to be extensive.
Williams, McKenzie and Richland Counties are all recommending that people shelter in place. Most businesses are also without power at this time.
Do not use generators indoors or attempt to heat your house with a gas stove or oven. Check vents to remove ice buildup to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater. See the side bar for more tips on staying warm safely.
You can track MDU power outage progress online at https://buff.ly/2JxmOpH and Mountrail Williams at https://www.mwec.com/outage-center.
Due to the volume of calls at this time, Mountrail Williams is asking its customers to use its Smart Hub app, https://mwec.smarthub.coop/Login.html to report outages. If you cannot get the app, you can still call 800-279-2667. Their Smart Hub app also allows you to track the progress for your outage.
MDU customers can report emergency situations and power outages by calling 800-638-3278.
If you see a downed power line, do not go near it. Do not use sticks or other supposed non-conductive substances to try to move the line. These materials can still conduct some electricity, and a downed line carries a lot of power.
Report downed lines to the relevant utility or to your local emergency management service.
Utility companies in every affected county reported coordinating with city, county and state plow crews to access remote and snowbound locations as they work to restore power. Williams and other counties have reported that snow plow trucks are getting stuck due to the weight and depth of the snow.
Stuck vehicles stranded in roadways are also increasing delays for emergency responders and utility crews. Travel remains hazardous on many streets and highways at this time. Citizens in Williams, McKenzie and Richland Counties are all being advised to continue to shelter in place and avoid all non-emergency travel.
LYREC
LYREC is reporting as of about 3 p.m. today that Western Area Power Administration has lost all of Williston. That's going to mean Marley, Sanderson, and Romo will be off until WAPA transmission is restored.
Monitor outages online at https://lyrec.ebill.coop/maps/external/OutageWebMap/?fbclid=IwAR0T1xbol_dv8G62oWE2bydKzzNF-z_9jJ3IzvUdhaeGxPljW1AWbh01kjc.
As of 11 a.m., LYREC reported the following for areas they cover:
- Sanderson Sub There are a 6 poles down and numerous wire breaks east of Highway 5. Crews are gathering materials and equipment to get to those areas, but will be extended time without power.
- Marley - Individual outages within the town of Trenton, crews will get to them after noon. There are taps northwest of Trenton where poles and wires are down and we are not sure when we will be able to get to them so expect being without power through today.
- East Sidney - Circuit 2 going east from the substation is out with anyone south of Rau School. Crews are working to isolate the problem right now.
- Northstar - Everyone from 201 and north is off.
- Iversen - Anyone from 200 or Richland Park north to Fairview are experiencing intermittent power. We have crews working on it.
- South Pass - The circuit going north and east of Sioux Pass is off and we have crews isolating the problem.
"Be patient with us as the road conditions to get around are not easy," LYREC wrote on Facebook. "We have been stuck and want to thank the members and county crews for helping us get around. Wet conditions and wind are also causing lines to gallop, causing more outages.
"Our dispatch center is flooded with calls, but if you have wire or poles down across a road please call DES for the county you are in and they can help direct the information."
Arnegard Fire Protection District
ARFD is open and has a generator running. The parking lot is clear. Snow routes, First, Fourth, and Main, are open. those needing water, snacks, or a place to charge phones may stop in. If you are stuck in your home and live in the Arnegard area, you can call Chief Schreiber at 701-651-9695 for assistance or firefighter/EMR Michelle Schreiber at 307-620-1704.
“RESCUE 1 is stocked and ready to go, although we can’t get out into the country until the roads are cleaned up more,” ARFD wrote on Facebook. “If you live here in the city, we are wiling to come to you. Stay safe, and remain patient. Everything that can be done is being done right now.”
Fairview
A reader reports power has been restored for some in the Fairview area, for now at least.
Williams County and Williston
Power outages in town are widespread, and traffic lights are down. If approaching a traffic light that is out, the light should be treated as a four-way stop.
Non-emergency travel is not advised at this time by either Williams County or North Dakota Department of Transporation. Shelter in place until more roads are free and clear.
Williston Public works has been out plowing emergency streets through this morning. There is pooling water on some streets. Inlets have been opened to help with drainage, but you should avoid driving through any standing water. It can be deeper than it appears to be.
Williston has closed 32nd Avenue West from 11th Street West to 26th Street West, University avenue from about two blocks north of 26th Street due to a downed power line, and Frontage Road in front of 26th Street Liquor, due to pooled water.
The Williston Fire Department, Williston Police Department, and Williams County Sheriff’s Office continue to respond to calls for service, including medical and motor-vehicle related incidents. They are coordinating with snow plows to escort them to emergency calls. Response times may be delayed due to these conditions.
Non-emergency calls may be addressed to Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212 or the Williams county Sheriff’s Office at 701-577-7700.