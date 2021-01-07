A 31-year-old woman required medical treatment and is facing a felony charge after police say an attempt to hide drugs after she was arrested went awry.
Katlin Wolff was charged Thursday, Jan. 7, with a class C felony count of tampering with physical evidence.
Wolff was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 5 on an outstanding warrant after a car she was riding in was pulled over by a Williston police officer, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. When Wolff was taken to the Williams County jail, she was searched and when staff found the plunger for a syringe in her bra, she told them she didn't have any other drugs or drug paraphernalia with her.
Moments later, jail workers noticed a syringe fall part way out of Wolff's vagina, charging documents stated.
"Jail staff observed that a syringe began to fall from Katlin Wolff's vagina, at which point Ms. Wolff pushed the syringe back into her vagina to conceal the item from discovery by jail staff," investigators wrote in charging documents. "Ms. Wolff subsequently informed jail staff that upon reinserting the syringe into her vagina, ihe needle broke off inside of Ms. Wolff's body. Ms. Wolff confirmed that the syringe was loaded with methamphetamine."
Williams County Sheriff's deputies took Wolff to CHI St. Alexius Williston Medical Center for treatment.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 3.