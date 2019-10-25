A 26-year-old woman is facing two felony charges after police say she tried to burn down a mobile home in an attempt to get revenge on someone she thought had stolen from her.
One problem with her plan: The person she believed had stolen from her didn't live there.
Kassandra Cote was charged Friday, Oct. 25, with a class B felony count of arson and a class C felony count of endangering by fire. She is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The fire happened on Sept. 21 at a mobile home park in the 3200 block of 22nd Avenue West, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Rodolfo Martinez, who lived there with his significant other and a small child, smelled smoke, saw a fire at the end of the trailer and was able to put the fire out.
In an interview with police earlier this week, Cote told a Williston police detective that she was angry with someone she thought had stolen items from a storage unit that belonged to her, charging documents state. She believed the man who had stolen from her, not Martinez, lived at the trailer.
Cote said she wanted the man who had stolen from her to "lose everything," investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. She also said she'd spoken to others about her desire to burn down the man's home.
She went to a gas station and filled a plastic two-liter bottle with gasoline, court records state. She placed the bottle on the ground against the outside of the trailer and flicked a lit cigarette into the bottle, causing it to ignite.
"Kassandra Cote indicated that she intentionally caused a fire at the residence in an attempt at retaliation toward (the man she thought had stolen from her) for the storage unit theft," a detective wrote in charging documents. "Ms. Cote indicated that she did not know the residence was actually occupied by Mr. Martinez and his family. Ms. Cote further stated that she did not know a child was within the residence."
After her confession, Cote wrote an apology letter to Martinez that she gave to a detective, court records indicate.
Cote is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charge on Nov. 20.