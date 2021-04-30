A 28-year-old woman is facing a felony charge after police say she drove with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit with a unbuckled toddler in the front seat.
Brittany Brien was charged Thursday, April 29, with a class C felony count of reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor count of drunken driving with a minor and a class B misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Police stopped Brien after an officer saw her driving more than twice the speed limit in the 3800 block of University Avenue, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Brien appeared to be upset at the vehicle in front of her before she turned onto 42nd Street heading toward Second Avenue West.
The officer tried to stop Brien, but she drove for several blocks before pulling into a parking lot and nearly hitting a car before stopping, court records indicate. The officer found a 2-year-old child in the front passenger set and Brien in the driver’s seat.
Brien told police that she had consumed a pint of 99 Bananas, a banana-flavored schnapps, and that she’d had her last drink about an hour before the stop, charging documents state. A breath test put her blood alcohol content at .201.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for May 26.