Officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a burglary charge Friday, July 17, when the woman they were trying to arrest barricaded herself in her home, Williston police said.
Kristen Stump, 21, was arrested Friday at a home in the 2100 block of 23rd Street West in Williston. Officers had arrived at the home shortly before noon on Friday, and when they made contact with Stump, she refused to come outside, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Other residents of the house told police that Stump had a handgun with her in a closet, court records state. When police eventually entered the house, they found Stump in a bedroom closet with a 9mm pistol nearby.
Police had come to the home to serve an arrest warrant on Stump accusing her of breaking into a home earlier that day. She was accused of entering the home and damaging a television, a dresser and a television stand, charging documents indicate. She is also accused of violating a protective order that prohibited her from entering that home.
After Stump was arrested Friday, police said she kicked an EMT who was treating her. She is charged with three class C felonies: burglary, simple assault on a peace officer and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. She is also charged with class A misdemeanor counts of violating a protective order and criminal mischief.
Stump is due in court for preliminary hearings on Aug. 19.