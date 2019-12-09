A 40-year-old man was arrested Saturday, Dec. 7, after a standoff between him and the Williams County SWAT Team.
At approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, the Northwest Crisis Negotiations Team and the Williams County SWAT Team were called to the 600th block of Main Street in Williston. Jeremy Lee Swenson, 40, barricaded himself in his home after he'd assaulted his girlfriend, according to Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry with the Williams County Sheriff's Office. The girlfriend was not in the residence at the time of the barricade.
The standoff between Swenson and police lasted about an hour, according to a news release about the incident. After an hour or so, Swenson came out of the home and was arrested by the Williston Police Department.
A formal charge of aggravated assault, a class C felony, is pending, police said.