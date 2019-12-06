Police were searching Friday, Dec. 6, for a man who was mistakenly released from the Williams County jail last week.
Daniel Decoteau, 33, was sentenced Nov. 27 to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to a class C felony burglary charge. He was instead released from the Williams County Correctional Center on Nov. 29, according to a news release sent out Friday by the Williams County Sheriff's Office.
Decoteau is 6-foot-2, weighs 275 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Decoteau was released because of a paperwork mistake, Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry told the Williston Herald.
"The incident has been investigated and the Correctional Center is taking steps to ensure this type of situation does not happen again," Fry said.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Decoteau. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 701-577-7700. Anyone who sees Decoteau should call police or dial 911, Fry said, and not attempt to apprehend him.
Decoteau was arrested in October after he was found in the home of a former candidate for state representative, according to court documents. Police were called to the home of Lindsay Walsh, who ran for District 1 state representative on the Democratic-NPL ticket in 2018.
Police found Decoteau asleep, naked in a bedroom, charging documents indicate. When asked, he gave police a false name and birth date.
When arrested, Decoteau was charged with burglary as well as two class A misdemeanors: criminal mischief and making a false report to law enforcement. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Court records show that a bench warrant for Decoteau was issued Friday for failure to serve his sentence.