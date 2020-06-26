A 28-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police said he ran from a traffic stop and had methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in his pockets.
Anthony Casaus II was charged Thursday, June 25, with three class B felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as a class A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and two counts — one a class A misdemeanor and the other a class B misdemeanor — of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
A Williston police officer tried to pull over Casaus's vehicle on Monday, June 22, when he saw the car turn without signaling 100 feet in advance, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Casaus didn't stop when the officer turned on his lights and sirens and a chase ensued.
The Williston officer stopped the chase, but a North Dakota State Trooper spotted the car near the Missouri Flats motel and tried to get him to pull over, charging documents state. Instead, Casaus opened the car door and got out, leaving the vehicle in gear and letting it roll forward.
Both the North Dakota State Highway Patrol trooper and the Williston officer chased Casaus on foot, and the Williston officer arrived and also gave chase, court records indicate. Eventually, the Williston officer tackled Casaus, who police say resisted being arrested.
When police searched Casaus, they found 19 grams of meth, 4.4 grams of black tar heroin and 25 fentanyl pills, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Her has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 22.