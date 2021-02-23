Williston police took a 43-year-old man into custody late Monday, Feb. 22, after a standoff with officers.
The man, who police have not identified, was arrested after police were called to a home in the 900 block of East Highland Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. A caller told officers the man had barricaded himself inside the residence with a firearm.
The Williams County SWAT Team and the Northwest Crisis Negotiations Team were both called to the scene. The man was taken into custody and formal charges are pending, according to a news release from the department.
Multiple agencies responded to the call, including the Williston Police Department, Williston Fire Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County SWAT Team, Northwest Crisis Negotiations Team and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
In the news release, a department spokesman wrote that because there was an active, ongoing investigation, the man's name was not being released.